UK Championship: Former champions Ding Junhui and Judd Trump knocked out in last 16

Former champions Ding Junhui and Judd Trump were both been knocked out in the last 16 of the UK Championship.

Fifth seed Trump lost 6-4 to world number 21 Joe Perry, but the bigger shock saw world number 59 Martin O'Donnell beat two-time winner Ding by the same score.

World number eight Ding became increasingly frustrated by his sloppy positional play and some simple misses.

O'Donnell, 32, faces Ronnie O'Sullivan next while Perry plays Tom Ford.

Londoner O'Donnell described his victory as "the biggest of his career".

"I knew I was in good shape so I didn't panic," he added. "I knew I would get my chance.

"I enjoyed it once I started potting a few balls and it was great to finish it off.

"There are a lot of tough days and a lot more downs than ups in snooker unless you are one of the top players."

Ding, a 13-time ranking event winner, is the fourth Chinese player O'Donnell has beaten on his way to the third ranking quarter-final of his best-ever season on tour.

O'Donnell had never been beyond the first round of the UK Championship but was assured and confident throughout.

"I have always tried too hard here," he said.

"I have always somehow stopped myself with a bit of indecision but I have decided to go for it and attack a lot more."

He says he has nothing to lose against O'Sullivan on Friday in what will be his first Triple Crown quarter-final appearance.

"He could beat me 6-0 but I will enjoy it," he added. "If I get chances I will have to take them. Let's see what happens."

Perry sends Trump packing

Perry showed impressive composure to knock out 2011 champion Trump.

A smooth first session by Trump saw him lead 3-1 with breaks of 81 and 97.

But Perry was playing some equally impressive stuff and never appeared flustered despite having to come from behind.

A score of 100 helped him level at 3-3 and again at 4-4 after a Trump ton, and the Cambridge potter finished off in style with a break of 136.

Perry, a six-time UK Championships quarter-finalist and two-time semi-finalist, said: "I didn't do a lot wrong when I was 3-1 down.

"He is a superb player so I am chuffed to beat him.

"I am pleased with how I am playing. I am comfortable out there and I felt calm all the way through."

Trump, meanwhile, gave a scathing assessment of his own performance.

"I didn't feel great the whole tournament and I played badly today," he said.

"I just missed too many chances. Even though I didn't play well I was still in control and should have used my experience and scraped through."