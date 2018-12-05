UK Championship: Mark Allen reaches quarter-finals for first time in five years

Mark Allen took the final two frames with century scores

Betway UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 27 November-9 December

Mark Allen scored back-to-back centuries to beat two-time champion Neil Robertson 6-5 and reach the quarter-finals of the UK Championship for the first time in five years.

Breaks of 77 and 62 helped the Northern Irishman seize control at 3-1.

World number 10 Robertson took four of the next five frames for a 5-4 lead, three of them by potting the final black to win by a point.

But scores of 102 and 114 saw Allen over the line in fine style.

A match expected to be full of attacking play and brilliant potting turned out to be compelling for its tension.

The Australian's gritty matchplay had him as favourite to progress when he hit back to lead 5-4, but Masters champion Allen refused to be dispirited by losing three tight frames.

Allen, who faces Scotland's Stephen Maguire in the last eight on Friday, was particularly pleased with his mental strength.

"I was in complete control of all three frames and managed to lose all three by one point and that hurt," Allen told BBC Sport.

"I felt I was the better player but somehow I was 4-3 down and 5-4 down.

"But I don't think he scored a point in the last two frames. There are not many better ways to close out a match.

"I was starting to think it was not going to be my night, but you have to stay patient and I knew my game was in good shape so I had to wait for my chances."