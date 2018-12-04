UK Championship: Mark Allen wins to set up Robertson meeting

Mark Allen had a best break of 87 as he moved into the last 16 in York

Betway UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 27 November-9 December Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app from 1 December.

Mark Allen will take on Neil Robertson in the last 16 of the UK Championship after a comfortable 6-2 victory over Hossein Vafaei in York.

The world number seven from Antrim raced into a 3-0 lead before Iranian player Vafaei pulled it back to 3-2.

Allen moved clear again to secure victory and now faces Robertson, who he has beaten in their last two meetings.

"He'll be out for revenge - I played well against Hossein but I'll need to be better against Neil," he said.

Former world champion Robertson, who won the UK Championship in 2013 and 2015, edged through 6-5 against Graeme Dott earlier on Tuesday.

"This is where I want to be. I want to compete against the best players on the highest stage and Neil is one of those players," added the 32-year-old Masters champion.

"He's a class act, has won this tournament twice and won all the game has to offer."

Allen will take on the Australian on Wednesday night after seeing off Vafaei in the third round.

Breaks of 83, 87 and 56 saw Allen take the opening three frames but Vafaei, ranked 39th, hit back and his 94 was the highest break of the match.

Allen responded with an 87 before easing to a win with a 96% pot rate.