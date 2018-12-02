UK Championship: Mark Allen advances as Joe Swail crashes out

Mark Allen recorded a highest break of 92 in his win over Rory McLeod

Betway UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 27 November-9 December

Mark Allen has criticised the playing conditions at the York Barbican after reaching the UK Championship last-16.

Allen was unhappy with the quality of the table during his 6-2 second round win against Rory McLeod.

"The conditions were just dreadful, absolutely embarrassing for the UK Championships," said the 32-year-old.

"The cushions were bouncy, couldn't screw back, the table was a bit slow and didn't really lend itself to good snooker. Other than that it was great."

"It's a shame because the Barbican is an awesome arena, especially when you get down to that one table set-up, but if the conditions aren't what they should be then maybe we have to look elsewhere."

The Masters champion recorded a highest break of 92 on his way to a comfortable victory but pledged to raise the issue with his fellow members on the Players Commission.

"I pride myself on great practice conditions and I get my table recovered every six weeks, which is very expensive to do," added Allen.

"Even at the end of the six weeks when it's due a recover it never plays anywhere near as bad as that. You're only used to what you're used to and I'm used to playing in good conditions and that was just anything but.

"It's the second biggest tournament in the world, it should be better than that. Hopefully they get it fully recovered tonight - bed and cushions - but I'd imagine it's going to be much of a muchness."

Allen faces a last-16 match against Hossein Vafaei, who defeated Martin Gould 6-4.

Earlier, Allen's fellow Northern Irishman Joe Swail lost a final-frame decider against Jak Jones having held a three-frame lead.

Seeking a place in the last-16 for the first time since 2015, Belfastman Swail looked to be in control when he won three frames in a row to build a 4-1 advantage.

Jones recorded the only century break of the match on his way to a 5-4 lead but Swail won a narrow 10th frame to force a decider.

After more than five hours at the table, Jones eventually prevailed 59-57 in a tense finish to set up a third round match against Sunny Akani of Thailand.