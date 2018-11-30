UK Championship: Mark Selby beaten by amateur James Cahill in round one

Betway UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 27 November-9 December Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app from 1 December.

World number one Mark Selby suffered a 6-3 first-round defeat by 126th seed James Cahill in one of the biggest shocks in recent UK Championship history.

The two-time former UK champion was outplayed from the outset by 22-year-old amateur Cahill, who dropped off the main tour at the end of the 2016-17 season.

More to follow.

While Selby struggled, fellow two-time UK winner and reigning world champion Mark Williams had little trouble in seeing off his amateur opponent, Adam Duffy.

The 43-year-old Welshman, the winner of 22 ranking titles during his illustrious career, scored four half-centuries in a convincing 6-2? victory over world number.

Williams, who has admitted he neglected his practice since winning the world title in May, showed few signs of rustiness.

"My performance was ok, but it was pretty scrappy stuff," he said.

"If I could win this tournament three times it would be fantastic. This will probably be my last tournament before Christmas so I want to try to have a good run and see what happens."

The second round of this year's tournament begins on Saturday, 1 December, when live coverage is available across the BBC on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, the Red Button, Connected TVs and on the BBC Sport website and app.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news and reports on the BBC app.