Yu Delu and Cao Yupeng match-fixing: Chinese pair banned in snooker corruption scandal

China's Yu Delu has been banned from snooker for 10 years and nine months after a major match-fixing inquiry.

His compatriot Cao Yupeng also pleaded guilty to fixing, and was banned for six years although three-and-a-half years of his sentence are suspended.

Suspicious betting patterns in numerous matches were investigated over two years in one of the sport's biggest corruption scandals.

They are the first Chinese snooker players to be banned for cheating.

Yu, who manipulated the outcome of five matches over a two-and-a-half year period, will serve the longest suspension since English player Stephen Lee was given a 12-year ban in 2013.

The 31-year-old reached the semi-finals of the 2016 Scottish Open and was ranked 43 in the world when he was charged.

Cao, 28 - who fixed three different matches - was runner-up in the Scottish event last year and world number 38 when initially suspended in May.

More to follow.