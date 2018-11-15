Northern Ireland Open: O'Sullivan into last 16 but Swail beaten

Ronnie O'Sullivan has lost only one frame in winning his first three matches

Ronnie O'Sullivan progressed to the last 16 of the Northern Ireland Open with a 4-0 win but Belfast player Joe Swail lost 4-2 to Eden Sharav.

Swail was the last surviving NI player at the Waterfront Hall tournament.

O'Sullivan saw off Tom Ford in the third round on Thursday and will now play China's Zhou Yuelong.

World number one Mark Selby, Judd Trump and Ali Carter have also made the fourth round but Neil Robertson suffered a 4-0 defeat by Li Hang.

Three-time world champion Selby, who sat out the event last year to prepare for the UK Championship, comfortably saw off Hamza Akbar of Pakistan 4-0.

Trump triumphed by a similar scoreline against English compatriot Jack Lisowski, while Carter, conqueror of defending champion Mark Williams in the last round, saw off Xiao Guodong 4-2 in the morning session.

Peter Ebdon, the 2002 world champion, is through after beating English Open finalist Mark Davis 4-1, but previous world finalist Matthew Stevens fell to David Gilbert 4-2.

Welshman Ryan Day and Belgian Luca Brecel are among the other players to make it to Thursday night's best-of-seven-frame matches.