Champion of Champions: Mark Allen edged out by Kyren Wilson in semi-final

Mark Allen
Mark Allen will be competing at the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast next week

Mark Allen lost out in a final-frame decider as Kyren Wilson won their Champion of Champions semi-final clash 6-5 in Coventry on Saturday night.

Antrim player Allen beat Wilson in the Masters final in January but this time the Englishman prevailed to set up a decider against Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Allen, who won the International Open last weekend, fought back from 5-3 down to level.

However, Wilson held his nerve in the decider to clinch victory.

World number seven Allen, 32, took the opening frame at the Ricoh Arena but 26-year-old Wilson hit back by winning the next two.

Allen's 99 break left it all-square and Wilson hit a 98 to move back in front before a 109 from the Northern Irishman made it 3-3.

Wilson provided the game's top break - a 125 - on his way to opening up a two-frame gap but he was reeled in by Allen before an 89 took him over the line.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

Tournaments

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC