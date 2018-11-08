Champion of Champions: Mark Allen hits two tons in 4-2 win over Barry Hawkins

Mark Allen moved up to seventh in the world rankings after his win in China last week

Mark Allen continued his run of impressive form as he hit two centuries in an opening 4-2 first-round win over Barry Hawkins at the Champions of Champions event in Coventry.

Allen, 32, will aim for a semi-finals place later on Thursday when he faces Australian Neil Robertson.

The Antrim player beat Robertson 10-5 on Sunday to clinch the International Championship in China.

Allen hit a break of 140 in his opening frame against Hawkins, 39, on Thursday.

Kent player Hawkins fought back to lead 2-1 but world number seven Allen levelled the match with a run of 102 and breaks of 86 and 76 secured the Northern Ireland man's victory.

Robertson beat Mark Selby 4-3 in his opening match on Thursday despite the Leicester player's maximum 147 break in the second frame.

Further breaks of 100 and 61 saw the Englishman move 3-2 ahead but Robertson comfortably won the final two frames.

The winner of Allen's game against Robertson will face England's Kyren Wilson in the second semi-final on Saturday.

Shaun Murphy and Ronnie O'Sullivan have already progressed to Friday's first semi-final.