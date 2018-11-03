International Championship: Neil Robertson beats Jack Lisowski to reach final
Neil Robertson beat Jack Lisowski 9-7 to reach the final of the International Championship in China.
Robertson, 36, will face Masters champion Mark Allen after the Northern Irishman defeated Wales' Matthew Stevens 9-6 in the other semi-final.
Australia's Robertson, who is chasing the 15th ranking title of his career, shared the opening 10 frames with his English opponent.
He then won the next three frames, holding off a Lisowski comeback.
Robertson previously beat Lisowski, 27, in the Riga Masters final in July.
"It has been a fantastic start to the season, it's good to follow up the win in Riga with another final," Robertson said.