International Championship: Neil Robertson beats Jack Lisowski to reach final

Neil Robertson had a highest break of 119 in his victory over Jack Lisowski

Neil Robertson beat Jack Lisowski 9-7 to reach the final of the International Championship in China.

Robertson, 36, will face Masters champion Mark Allen after the Northern Irishman defeated Wales' Matthew Stevens 9-6 in the other semi-final.

Australia's Robertson, who is chasing the 15th ranking title of his career, shared the opening 10 frames with his English opponent.

He then won the next three frames, holding off a Lisowski comeback.

Robertson previously beat Lisowski, 27, in the Riga Masters final in July.

"It has been a fantastic start to the season, it's good to follow up the win in Riga with another final," Robertson said.