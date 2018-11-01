International Championship: Allen whitewashes Carter in China quarter-final
-
- From the section Snooker
Northern Ireland's Mark Allen hammered Ali Carter 6-0 to reach the International Championship semi-finals in China.
The Masters champion, from Antrim, continued his impressive form in the tournament with a 129 break in the opening frame.
Allen then compiled breaks of 70 and 57 in winning the fourth frame as he eased to a quarter-final victory.
He will take on Martin O'Donnell or Matthew Stevens in the semi-finals.
The world number 12 has hit eight century breaks in Daqing, including a 146 and 142 in his second-round win over Hossein Vafaei.
Allen had trailed Liam Highfield 5-2 in the first round before wining the final four frames to triumph.
He reached the quarter-finals thanks to a 6-1 win over England's Alfie Burden on Wednesday.