Matthew Stevens: Welshman stuns home favourite Ding Junhui
Welshman Matthew Stevens stunned home favourite Ding Junhui to advance to the quarter-final of the International Championship in China.
Stevens came back from 3-1 down to win 6-5 on a day where Ding, Yan Bingtao and Yuan Sijun were all eliminated.
Stevens, who has slipped to 56 in the world rankings, was taking on a player who is currently ranked seventh.
"It's a massive win, I had never beaten Ding before to do so... gives me a lot of confidence," Stevens said.
"I haven't played great this week but I'm still here. I still like the buzz out there, that's what we play for."
Elsewhere, Neil Robertson beat teenager Yuan 6-4. Ali Carter defeated Sunny Akani 6-4, while Mark Allen beat Alfie Burden 6-1.
Quarter-finals:
Mark Selby v Neil Robertson
Judd Trump v Jack Lisowski
Martin O'Donnell v Matthew Stevens
Mark Allen v Ali Carter
