Matthew Stevens: Welshman stuns home favourite Ding Junhui

Matthew Stevens has twice reached the World Championship final, losing in 2000 and 2005

Welshman Matthew Stevens stunned home favourite Ding Junhui to advance to the quarter-final of the International Championship in China.

Stevens came back from 3-1 down to win 6-5 on a day where Ding, Yan Bingtao and Yuan Sijun were all eliminated.

Stevens, who has slipped to 56 in the world rankings, was taking on a player who is currently ranked seventh.

"It's a massive win, I had never beaten Ding before to do so... gives me a lot of confidence," Stevens said.

"I haven't played great this week but I'm still here. I still like the buzz out there, that's what we play for."

Elsewhere, Neil Robertson beat teenager Yuan 6-4. Ali Carter defeated Sunny Akani 6-4, while Mark Allen beat Alfie Burden 6-1.

Quarter-finals:

Mark Selby v Neil Robertson

Judd Trump v Jack Lisowski

Martin O'Donnell v Matthew Stevens

Mark Allen v Ali Carter

