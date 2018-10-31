International Championship: Allen into last eight after 6-1 win over Burden

Mark Allen continued his impressive form in China on Wednesday

Mark Allen continued his run of century breaks at the International Open in China as he reached the last eight with a 6-1 win over England's Alfie Burden.

Breaks of 112 and 55 saw the Northern Ireland man, 32, move 2-0 up and he pinched a tight third frame before world number 112 Burden won the next.

However, Allen, exactly 100 places higher in the rankings, re-established a three-frame lead after a run of 101.

After dominating frame six, Allen then clinched victory with a break of 77.

Allen fired three centuries as he came from 5-2 down to beat Liam Highfield in the first round and had breaks of 146 and 142 in his 6-3 win over Iran's Hossein Vafaei on Tuesday.

The Antrim player will face England's Ali Carter or Thailand's Akani Songsermsawad in the quarter-finals.

Mark Selby, Judd Trump, Jack Lisowski and Martin O'Donnell have also progressed to the last eight in Daqing.