International Championship: Allen into last eight after 6-1 win over Burden
- From the section Snooker
Mark Allen continued his run of century breaks at the International Open in China as he reached the last eight with a 6-1 win over England's Alfie Burden.
Breaks of 112 and 55 saw the Northern Ireland man, 32, move 2-0 up and he pinched a tight third frame before world number 112 Burden won the next.
However, Allen, exactly 100 places higher in the rankings, re-established a three-frame lead after a run of 101.
After dominating frame six, Allen then clinched victory with a break of 77.
Allen fired three centuries as he came from 5-2 down to beat Liam Highfield in the first round and had breaks of 146 and 142 in his 6-3 win over Iran's Hossein Vafaei on Tuesday.
The Antrim player will face England's Ali Carter or Thailand's Akani Songsermsawad in the quarter-finals.
Mark Selby, Judd Trump, Jack Lisowski and Martin O'Donnell have also progressed to the last eight in Daqing.