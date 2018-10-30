Mark Selby wants to win in China for Leicester owner

Mark Selby is a three-time world champion

Leicester City fan Mark Selby says he wants to win the International Championship in China to dedicate it to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Foxes owner Srivaddhanaprabha was among five people killed in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Selby beat Robert Milkins 6-4 to make it through to the last 16 in Daqing.

"This week was always going to be tough for me, given what has happened," said world number one Selby.

"I just need to try to deal with it, go out there and try to play as well as I can and maybe bring the trophy back for Vichai.

"People back home have been supporting me and telling me to try to win it. I have to try to stay focused because there is no point in playing if your head is not right.

"If I do lose I'll be getting home as fast as possible to pay my respects."

Selby next plays world number 48 Stuart Carrington, who fought back from 5-1 down to beat Ian Burns 6-5.

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen made a 146 break as he beat Hossein Vafaei 6-3, while Australia's Neil Robertson came back from 4-2 down to beat Joe Perry 6-5.

Judd Trump, Ding Junhui, Yan Bingtao, Martin Gould and Jack Lisowski also progressed.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news and reports on the BBC app.