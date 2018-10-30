International Championship: Allen defeats Vafaei in second round

Antrim player Allen is 12th in the latest world rankings

Mark Allen hit breaks of 146 and 142 in a 6-3 victory over Hossein Vafaei at the International Championship in China on Tuesday.

The Masters champion from Antrim lost the opening two frames but won the next five with breaks of 142, 53, 54, 68, 78 and 146.

Iranian player Vafaei reduced the gap to two frames before a break of 65 sealed Allen's spot in the third round.

Allen, who is ranked 12th in the work, will take on Alfie Burden in Daging.

Allen squeezed into the second round after snatching a dramatic 6-5 win over England's Liam Highfield on Monday.

He looked set to exit after Highfield powered into a 5-2 lead despite a break of 120 from the Northern Irishman in frame five.

However, Allen produced breaks of 127, 125 and a closing 85 for a 6-5 victory.