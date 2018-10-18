Ronnie O'Sullivan wins but John Higgins and Neil Robertson beaten in English Open

From the section

Luo is playing in his first season as a professional

World number 105 Luo Honghao set up a quarter-final against Ronnie O'Sullivan by shocking former world champion Neil Robertson at the English Open.

Four-time world champion John Higgins, who said earlier this week he had lost his appetite for snooker, was also knocked out in the fourth round.

The Scot lost 4-2 against Englishman Mark Davis in Crawley.

China's Luo, 18, beat Australian Robertson 4-2 to reach the last eight of a ranking event for the first time.

Defending champion O'Sullivan comfortably beat Israel's Eden Sharav, hitting breaks of 76 and 72 in the 4-1 win.

Earlier, the five-time world champion, who hit a maximum 147 break in the second round, beat former UK champion Matthew Stevens in round three but world number two Mark Williams was knocked out.

Elsewhere in the fourth round, 2015 world champion Stuart Bingham thrashed Ricky Walden 4-0 and Thailand's Noppon Saengkham edged past Robert Milkins 4-3.

Ali Carter also progressed with a 4-3 win over Daniel Wells.