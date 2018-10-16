English Open: Thepchaiya Un-Nooh makes 147, wins for John Higgins & Jimmy White
Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh made only the third 147 of the season in his opening frame at the English Open.
The world number 64 cleared the table on his way to a 4-1 first-round win over Iran's Soheil Vahedi in Crawley.
The 33-year-old will earn at least £15,000 at the ranking event for the second maximum break of his career.
Un-Nooh has previously missed final blacks on 140 at the 2015 UK Championship and again at the 2016 World Championship qualifiers.
Scotland's four-time world champion John Higgins reached the second round with a 4-1 win against China's Li Yuan.
England's Jimmy White beat another Chinese player, Lyu Haotian, 4-2, while top 20 players Mark Allen of Northern Ireland, England's Stuart Bingham and Scotland's Stephen Maguire also advanced.
