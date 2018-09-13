Shanghai Masters: Ryan Day beaten by Kyren Wilson in last eight
Welshman Ryan Day has lost to England's Kyren Wilson in the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters.
Wilson, Shanghai Masters winner in 2015, secured victory in the final frame with a break of 135.
He will face defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in the semi-finals, who beat Stuart Bingham 6-2.
World champion Mark Williams is in action against Barry Hawkins and the winner will face Mark Selby or Ding Junhui.