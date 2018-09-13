Shanghai Masters: Ryan Day beaten by Kyren Wilson in last eight

From the section

Ryan Day has won two ranking tournaments

Welshman Ryan Day has lost to England's Kyren Wilson in the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters.

Wilson, Shanghai Masters winner in 2015, secured victory in the final frame with a break of 135.

He will face defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in the semi-finals, who beat Stuart Bingham 6-2.

World champion Mark Williams is in action against Barry Hawkins and the winner will face Mark Selby or Ding Junhui.