Shanghai Masters: Ryan Day beaten by Kyren Wilson in last eight

Ryan Day
Ryan Day has won two ranking tournaments

Welshman Ryan Day has lost to England's Kyren Wilson in the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters.

Wilson, Shanghai Masters winner in 2015, secured victory in the final frame with a break of 135.

He will face defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in the semi-finals, who beat Stuart Bingham 6-2.

World champion Mark Williams is in action against Barry Hawkins and the winner will face Mark Selby or Ding Junhui.

