Ronnie O'Sullivan lost to Ali Carter in the second round of the World Championship in May

Five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has withdrawn from the European Masters.

The 42-year-old Englishman, who has won 33 ranking events in his career, was due to face Scotland's Eden Sharav in the qualifying round in Preston on Friday.

Sharav now receives a bye to the final stages, which take place in Lommel, Belgium in October.

No reason has been given for O'Sullivan's decision to pull out.