Barry Hawkins told 'get cancer' by Twitter troll

Barry Hawkins
Barry Hawkins lost 6-4 to Gilbert, who is ranked 22 places below him in 29th

Former World Championship finalist Barry Hawkins has revealed online abuse he suffered after he was beaten by David Gilbert in the semi-finals of the World Open.

Hawkins, 39, posted a screenshot of a Twitter message, which called for him to "get cancer" and "to die".

The world number seven lost 6-4 to Gilbert, who is ranked 22 places below him in 29th.

Former world champion Neil Robertson tweeted his support for Hawkins.

The 36-year-old Australian said: "This is the most pathetic rubbish I had to put up with two years ago with no consequences. It's time these people got punished!"

Meanwhile, Mark Williams, who had been trailing 5-2, came back to beat Noppon Saengkham 6-5 in the other semi-final.

Twitter
Barry Hawkins posted a tweet showing online abuse he suffered after losing in the World Open
Barry Hawkins tweet
Hawkins also posted his thanks to fans who offered their support

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Tournaments

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired