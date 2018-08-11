Barry Hawkins told 'get cancer' by Twitter troll

Barry Hawkins lost 6-4 to Gilbert, who is ranked 22 places below him in 29th

Former World Championship finalist Barry Hawkins has revealed online abuse he suffered after he was beaten by David Gilbert in the semi-finals of the World Open.

Hawkins, 39, posted a screenshot of a Twitter message, which called for him to "get cancer" and "to die".

The world number seven lost 6-4 to Gilbert, who is ranked 22 places below him in 29th.

Former world champion Neil Robertson tweeted his support for Hawkins.

The 36-year-old Australian said: "This is the most pathetic rubbish I had to put up with two years ago with no consequences. It's time these people got punished!"

Meanwhile, Mark Williams, who had been trailing 5-2, came back to beat Noppon Saengkham 6-5 in the other semi-final.

