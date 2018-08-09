World Open: Mark Selby loses to world number 53 Noppon Saengkham

From the section

World number one Mark Selby lost the deciding frame 58-55

World number one Mark Selby is out of the World Open, losing 5-4 to Noppon Saengkham in China.

Thailand's Saengkham opened up an early 3-0 lead, before Selby mounted a recovery with breaks of 102 and 50.

Saengkham, 26, then edged back ahead, before Selby, 35, forced the decider, which the world number 53 won 58-55 to reach the quarter-finals.

World champion Mark Williams scored four half-century break to reach the quarters with a 5-1 win over Joe Perry.

Williams will next play Jack Lisowski, who came back from 3-0 down to beat Kyren Wilson 5-4.

World number 26 Xiao Guodong is Saengkham's next opponent after beating Anthony Hamilton 5-3.

