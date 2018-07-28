Riga Masters: Mark Williams out after second-round Zhang Yong loss in Latvia

Mark Williams won the World Snooker Championship in May 2018

World champion Mark Williams lost 4-3 to Zhang Yong in the second round of the Riga Masters.

Fellow Welshmen Jamie Jones and Michael White also lost in Latvia on Saturday, Jones slumping 4-0 to Chris Wakelin and White going down 4-1 against Joe Perry.

In the first round, defending champion Ryan Day was beaten 4-3 by Ali Carter, while Lee Walker lost to Joe O'Connor.

The biggest upset of the first round saw Barry Hawkins bow out with a 4-3 loss to Li Hang.