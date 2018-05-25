World Snooker suspends David John, Yu Delu and Cao Yupeng over match-fixing concerns

Yu Delu's highest finish at a ranking event was the semi-finals of the 2016 Scottish Open

Former Welsh snooker professional David John, along with Chinese pair Yu Delu and Cao Yupeng have been suspended over match-fixing allegations.

The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association investigated matches involving the trio and found there was a case to answer.

The players will be suspended until formal hearings can take place.

"The decision to suspend a player... is never taken lightly," WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson said in a statement.

"However, the WPBSA has a duty of care to ensure that snooker's global integrity is securely preserved. Therefore my decision is to remove any question marks over the sport during the time it takes to bring these matters to formal proceedings."

Bridgend's John, 33, lost his tour card last season. The allegations against him concern the outcome of matches he was involved in since 2016 and failing to fully cooperate with the WPBSA enquiry.

Yu, 30, who is ranked 43 in the world, is accused of manipulating the outcome of five matches he was involved in since 2015, failing to report two approaches to fix a match, betting on snooker and failing to fully cooperate with the WPBSA enquiry.

The allegations against world number 38 Cao, 27, relate to manipulating the outcome of three matches in 2016 and failing to fully cooperate with the WPBSA enquiry.

Suspensions will remain in place until the outcome of their hearings, which will take place at a venue and date to be confirmed.

All three players have the right to appeal against the decision.

