New snooker event the Tour Championship will be held in Llandudno

Ronnie O'Sullivan won this season's Players Championship in Llandudno

Snooker's new Tour Championship will be held in Llandudno, north Wales, next season.

The top eight players on the one-year ranking list will compete at Venue Cymru between 19-24 March.

Llandudno staged the Players Championship earlier this year and in 2017, but that tournament has been moved to Preston for next season.

On current rankings, Wales' new world champion Mark Williams will be in the Tour Championship.

