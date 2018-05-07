BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship: Mark Williams holds nerve to win pulsating final
Highlights: Williams holds nerve to win pulsating final
- From the section Snooker
Watch highlights as Mark Williams holds his nerve to beat John Higgins 18-16 in a pulsating World Snooker Championship final at the Crucible.
WATCH MORE: Williams appears naked at news conference
READ MORE: Williams beats Higgins to win third title
Available in the UK only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired