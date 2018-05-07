BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship: Mark Williams strips off in news conference

Williams appears naked at news conference

Watch as Mark Williams delivers on his promise of appearing naked in his news conference if he won the World Snooker Championship title.

WATCH MORE: I wasn't here last year, I watched it in a caravan - Williams

READ MORE: Williams beats Higgins to win third title

Available in the UK only.

Top videos

Video

Williams appears naked at news conference

Video

Highlights: Williams holds nerve to win pulsating final

Video

Williams pots brilliant red to clinch dramatic third world title

Video

I wasn't here last year, I watched it in a caravan - Williams

Video

World Cup countdown: Maradona's great goal v Belgium from Mexico '86

Video

Watch: Best shots of the Championship

Video

Some Stoke players 'getting away with murder' - Adam

Video

Arsenal have the young players to succeed - Wright

Video

The 13-year-old 'Nigerian Serena'

  • From the section News
Video

Match of the Day 2

Video

Shot of the Championship? Williams' 'unbelievable' pot

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired