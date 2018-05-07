BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship: Mark Williams strips off in news conference
Williams appears naked at news conference
- From the section Snooker
Watch as Mark Williams delivers on his promise of appearing naked in his news conference if he won the World Snooker Championship title.
