BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship: Mark Williams says he watched 2017 final in caravan

I wasn't here last year, I watched it in a caravan - Williams

Newly-crowned world snooker champion Mark Williams reveals he watched last year's final in a caravan after missing out on the 2017 tournament.

WATCH MORE: Williams clinches third title

