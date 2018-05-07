BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship: Mark Williams says he watched 2017 final in caravan
I wasn't here last year, I watched it in a caravan - Williams
- From the section Snooker
Newly-crowned world snooker champion Mark Williams reveals he watched last year's final in a caravan after missing out on the 2017 tournament.
WATCH MORE: Williams clinches third title
Available in the UK only.
