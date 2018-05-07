BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship: Mark Williams clinches dramatic third title

Williams pots brilliant red to clinch dramatic third world title

Watch the moment Mark Williams clinches his third World Snooker Championship title with an 18-16 victory in a dramatic final at the Crucible.

