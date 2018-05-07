BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship: Mark Williams clinches dramatic third title
Williams pots brilliant red to clinch dramatic third world title
- From the section Snooker
Watch the moment Mark Williams clinches his third World Snooker Championship title with an 18-16 victory in a dramatic final at the Crucible.
WATCH MORE: Shots of the Championship.
Available in the UK only.
