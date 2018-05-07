BBC Sport - Snooker World Championship: Best shots of 2018
Watch: Best shots of the Championship
- From the section Snooker
BBC Sport looks back at the best shots of the 2018 World Snooker Championship at the Crucible, including a sensational semi-final effort from Mark Williams.
Available in the UK only.
WATCH MORE: Williams takes control in final - 5 best shots
Watch live coverage of the 2018 World Snooker Championship on the BBC.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired