BBC Sport - Snooker World Championship: Best shots of 2018

Watch: Best shots of the Championship

BBC Sport looks back at the best shots of the 2018 World Snooker Championship at the Crucible, including a sensational semi-final effort from Mark Williams.

Available in the UK only.

WATCH MORE: Williams takes control in final - 5 best shots

Watch live coverage of the 2018 World Snooker Championship on the BBC.

Top Stories

