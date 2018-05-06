BBC Sport - World Championship: Mark Williams takes control in final - 5 best shots
Williams takes control in final - 5 best shots
- From the section Snooker
Watch five of the best shots from the first two sessions of the World Snooker Championship as Mark Williams takes a 10-7 lead at the Crucible.
You can watch the conclusion of the World Snooker Championship final from 14:00 BST on Monday May 7 on BBC 2 and this website.
