BBC Sport - World Championship: Mark Williams takes control in final - 5 best shots

Watch five of the best shots from the first two sessions of the World Snooker Championship as Mark Williams takes a 10-7 lead at the Crucible.

READ MORE: Williams leads Higgins by three in World Championship final

You can watch the conclusion of the World Snooker Championship final from 14:00 BST on Monday May 7 on BBC 2 and this website.

