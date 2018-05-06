BBC Sport - Snooker World Championship: Mark Williams treats himself to a picnic in final
Sweet tooth? Williams treats himself to picnic in final
- From the section Snooker
Mark Williams treats himself to a picnic of an audience member's sweets during the World Championship final at the Crucible.
WATCH MORE: Five best shots from Williams' thrilling win over Hawkins
Watch live coverage of the 2018 World Snooker Championship on the BBC
