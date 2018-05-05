BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship: Best shots as Mark Williams beats Barry Hawkins
Five best shots from Williams' thrilling win over Hawkins
Watch the five best shots from Mark Williams' thrilling 17-15 World Championship semi-final win over Barry Hawkins at the Crucible.
