BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship: Mark Williams pulls off 'unbelievable' pot
Shot of the Championship? Williams' 'unbelievable' pot
- From the section Snooker
Watch Mark Williams' pull off an "unbelievable" pot via a double and a cannon during his World Championship semi-final against Barry Hawkins.
Available in the UK only.
WATCH MORE:
Watch live coverage of the 2018 World Snooker Championship on the BBC.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired