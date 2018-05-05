BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship: John Higgins beats Kyren Wilson to book place in final
Higgins beats Wilson to book place in final - best five shots
- From the section Snooker
Four-time World Champion John Higgins beats Kyren Wilson by 17-13 to book his place in Sunday's final of World Snooker Championship.
WATCH MORE: Snooker to 'name & shame' slow players - Hearn
Watch live coverage of the 2018 World Snooker Championship on the BBC.
Available to UK users only.
