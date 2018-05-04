BBC Sport - Snooker World Championship: John Higgins maintains two-frame lead over Kyren Wilson

Higgins maintains two-frame lead with cheeky double

John Higgins seals the final frame to take a 13-11 lead against Kyren Wilson after the third session of their semi-final at the World Championship.

The pair will play to a finish in the deciding session at 14:30 BST on Saturday.

Watch live coverage of the 2018 World Snooker Championship on the BBC.

Higgins maintains two-frame lead with cheeky double

