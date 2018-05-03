BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship 2018: Kyren How did he do that?! Wilson's 'incredible' shot

How did he do that?! Wilson's 'incredible' miss

Kyren Wilson misses an opportunity to extend his lead against John Higgins in the fourth frame with a miss that "didn't look possible" during their semi-final encounter.

READ MORE:John Higgins takes early advantage against Kyren Wilson in semi-final

Top videos

Video

Anxiety, cricket and a dog that gave my life purpose - Taylor

Video

Reds in final sounds crazy - Klopp

Video

Lola - the skateboarder with a secret weapon

Video

'Class act' Higgins wins final-frame thriller

Video

Williams strolls into semi-finals - five best shots

Video

Wilson reaches first Worlds semi-final - best shots

Video

'A hobby that got out of control' - the half-million match programme collection

Video

Hawkins beats Ding in quarters - best five shots

Video

World Cup countdown: Gemmill's glorious goal - 1978

Video

World Cup countdown: De Jong's karate kick - 2010

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Rugby coach giving a child a high five

Rugbytots Ltd

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired