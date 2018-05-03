BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship 2018: Kyren How did he do that?! Wilson's 'incredible' shot
How did he do that?! Wilson's 'incredible' miss
- From the section Snooker
Kyren Wilson misses an opportunity to extend his lead against John Higgins in the fourth frame with a miss that "didn't look possible" during their semi-final encounter.
READ MORE:John Higgins takes early advantage against Kyren Wilson in semi-final
