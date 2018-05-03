World Snooker Championship 2018: John Higgins takes early advantage against Kyren Wilson in semi-final

John Higgins is aiming to win his fifth world title 20 years after his first in 1998

2018 World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 21 April - 7 May

Four-time winner John Higgins edged 5-3 ahead of Kyren Wilson after the first session of their World Championship semi-final.

Masters finalist Wilson failed to settle early on as Higgins made breaks of 57, 65 and 77 to take a 4-1 lead.

Wilson, who had a backstage nose bleed, closed in including a 140 clearance, but Higgins nicked the eighth.

Two-time champion Mark Williams faces Barry Hawkins in the second semi-final from 19:00 BST, live on the BBC.

Welshman Williams progressed to the last-four by beating Ronnie O'Sullivan's conqueror Ali Carter, while Englishman Hawkins made light work of China's Ding Junhui.

Higgins came through a nail-biting final-frame decider against Judd Trump late on Wednesday night and was last year's beaten finalist against Mark Selby.

Playing in his 10th semi-final at the Crucible, he showed his experience by finding his rhythm and holding an early advantage.

But Wilson, a first-timer on the one-table set-up, pulled himself together after the mid-session interval with a century but a missed red on a break of 44 proved costly as Higgins dished out a clearance in the final frame of the session. They resume on Friday at 10:00 BST.

Analysis

1991 world champion John Parrott on BBC Two

Kyren Wilson missed a sitter in the last frame and it is just one lapse in concentration. It was session that was going a bit wrong for John Higgins, he was tired after the late quarter-final but the two clearances showed why he is 5-3 up and not 5-3 down.

It is fantastic score for him, he would have been OK at 4-4 but 5-3 is a real bonus.

Kyren struggled early on but since then he has done well. He took a while to get into in and Higgins was weakening but he got back into the match.