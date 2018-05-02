BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship: Mark Williams beats Ali Carter 13-8 to reach semi-finals
Two-time champion Mark Williams overcomes Ali Carter 13-8 to book his place in the World Snooker semi-finals in Sheffield.
