BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship: John Higgins beats Judd Trump in a final-frame thriller
'Class act' Higgins wins final-frame thriller
- From the section Snooker
Four-time champion John Higgins wins a gripping final-frame decider, beating Judd Trump 13-12 to reach the semi-finals of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible in Sheffield.
WATCH MORE: Hawkins beats Ding in quarters - best five shots
Watch live coverage of the 2018 World Snooker Championship on the BBC.
Available to UK users only.
