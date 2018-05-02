BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship: Kyren Wilson beats Mark Allen to reach first Crucible semi-final
Wilson reaches first Worlds semi-final - best shots
- From the section Snooker
England's Kyren Wilson secures the first Crucible semi-final appearance of his career with a comprehensive 13-6 victory over Mark Allen in the quarter-final.
WATCH MORE:Hawkins beats Ding in quarters - best five shots
Watch live coverage of the 2018 World Snooker Championship on the BBC.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired