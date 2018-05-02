BBC Sport - World Snooker Championships: Barry Hawkins dominates Ding Junhui in quarters - best five shots
Hawkins beats Ding in quarters - best five shots
World number six Barry Hawkins closes out a 13-5 win over Ding Junhui in the quarter-final to knock out the World Championship favourite and highest seed left in the tournament.
READ MORE: Barry Hawkins dominates Ding Junhui in one-sided quarter-final
