World Snooker 2018: Mark Allen level at 4-4 with Kyren Wilson in quarter-final

Media playback is not supported on this device Century break seals 'devastating' Mark Allen victory

2018 World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 21 April - 7 May Coverage: Watch live across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Mark Allen is tied at 4-4 with Kyren Wilson after the first session of their World Championship quarter-final at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Both players produced high-quality snooker in an open session with seven breaks of more than 50 being produced in the eight frames played.

The match is a repeat of the Masters final in January, which Allen won 10-7.

The second session will take place on Tuesday night, with the best-of-25-frame game ending on Wednesday morning.

Northern Irishman Allen took the opening frame with a break of 60 but world number nine Wilson responded with a frame-winning 52 and then went 2-1 ahead with the only century of their match so far, a carefully constructed 125.

The Kettering man, 26, had a great chance to go 3-1 up but he struggled to keep position on the colours and Allen stole the frame to level with a brilliant long black.

Wilson, making his third consecutive last-eight appearance at snooker's showpiece event, made it 3-2 with a 90 and a brilliant green with the rest along the cushion helped Wilson clinch the seventh frame.

But Allen pounced on a mistake, compiling a break of 78, to ensure a thrilling session ended all square.

The 32-year-old Antrim player's best ever performance at the World Championship came back in 2009 when he reached the semi-finals.