World Snooker Championship 2018: Judd Trump 'fired up' for title quest after Ricky Walden win

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Awesome' Trump into quarter-finals - best five shots

2018 World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 21 April - 7 May Coverage: Watch live across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

World number four Judd Trump said a "crazy" shot by Ricky Walden at a tense moment in their second-round match has re-ignited his quest for a first World Championship title.

Walden, the world number 27, led 9-8 and was ahead in the 18th frame when he went for a risky red which he missed.

Bristolian Trump, 28, said: "It fired me up and from that moment on the whole game turned.

"That was the first time in the World Championship I felt alive."

Eight-time ranking event winner Trump, who scraped past qualifier Chris Wakelin 10-9 in the first round, added: "He took on a crazy ball and it spurred me on.

"He probably felt the way I was playing, I wasn't going to clear up. I was thinking he shouldn't be playing that against me. I regained my belief.

"Even though it's best-of-25 frames, one ball can change a game. I felt like I had to step up to the plate otherwise I would be going home."

Chester-born Walden, who was as high as six in the world in March 2015, has struggled with a back injury for 18 months but has been climbing up the rankings again.

He said: "Judd can think what he wants. I play the shot as I see it. If I were to comment on every shot Judd plays then we'd be here all day.

"I felt like that was he shot to play - I didn't execute it very well and then Judd made a great break after that, so fair play to him."

Memories revisited

Judd Trump (background) lost one of the all-time great finals to John Higgins in 2011

Trump faces four-time champion John Higgins in the quarter-finals - a repeat of the thrilling 2011 final which the Scot won 18-15.

The left-hander is relishing the chance to once again take on one of snooker's all-time greats at the Crucible and has great memories of the final from seven years ago - even though he lost.

"It's still the best atmosphere I have experienced in any sport I have ever seen," Trump added.

"I will try to take the game to him, try to play fearless but hopefully I will have the experience to shut up shop when I need to.

"If John keeps his consistency and plays like he has done then I'll have to play the best snooker of my life to get close to him.

"I'm hoping he has a bad day or a bad session, which he hasn't had so far. I'm growing into the tournament now."

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news and reports on the BBC app.