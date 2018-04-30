BBC Sport - Snooker World Championship: Trump into quarter-finals - best five shots

'Awesome' Trump into quarter-finals - best five shots

  • From the section Snooker

Judd Trump qualifies for the quarter-finals of the World Championship at the Crucible in Sheffield for the fifth time in his career with a 13-9 win over Ricky Walden.

Watch live coverage of the 2018 World Snooker Championship on the BBC.

Available to UK users only.

