BBC Sport - Snooker World Championship: Trump into quarter-finals
'Awesome' Trump into quarter-finals - best five shots
- From the section Snooker
Judd Trump qualifies for the quarter-finals of the World Championship at the Crucible in Sheffield for the fifth time in his career with a 13-9 win over Ricky Walden.
