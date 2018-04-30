BBC Sport - Barry Hearn: Snooker to 'name & shame' slow players
Snooker to 'name & shame' slow players - Hearn
World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn says the sport will "name and shame" players who have an average shot time over 30 seconds because they are making snooker "boring".
