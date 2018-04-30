BBC Sport - Snooker World Championships: Ding Junhui dominates against Anthony McGill - best five shots
Ding dominates against McGill - best five shots
- From the section Snooker
Watch the best five shots as China's Ding Junhui advances to the quarter-finals of the snooker World Championships after a comfortable 13-4 victory over Anthony McGill.
