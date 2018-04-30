World Snooker Championship 2018: Ding Junhui beats Anthony McGill 13-4

Ding Junhui has won 13 ranking titles since winning the China Open in 2005

2018 World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 21 April - 7 May Coverage: Watch live across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Ding Junhui won the solitary frame he needed to complete a 13-4 win over Scotland's Anthony McGill and reach the World Championship quarter-finals.

The world number three and bookmakers' favourite for the title was in imperious form as he built an 8-0 lead after the first session on Sunday.

McGill battled impressively to recover to 12-4 overnight, but Ding got over the line immediately on the resumption.

The Chinese star, 31, plays number six seed Barry Hawkins in the last eight.

Ding, a 13-time ranking event winner, is seeking to become the first Asian player to triumph in snooker's showpiece event and fully justified his billing as the tournament favourite in defeating 27-year-old McGill, the 14th seed.

"I was focused and relaxed and took every chance to make breaks," said Ding, who also revealed he is going to be a dad later this year. "I feel good and I am playing well.

"Barry is a great player. It will be a tough game. He plays well at the Crucible every year."

Two centuries and five further breaks of more than 50 in a devastating first session put him on the verge of victory.

McGill's response to being outscored by 806-86 points was to share the eight frames in session two and ensure he was not beaten with one to spare.

But breaks of 52, 74 and 97 only delayed the inevitable and Ding wasted no time in sealing his fourth consecutive quarter-final appearance at the Crucible.

Inspired to try snooker? Find out how to get into snooker, pool and billiards with our fully inclusive guide.

Still to come

World number four Judd Trump and fellow Englishman Ricky Walden resumed level at 8-8 for the third session of their fascinating second-round encounter.

Their match plays to a finish this afternoon, with the winner to face four-time champion John Higgins.

The only other remaining second-round tie to be completed sees two-time winner Mark Williams holding a 10-6 advantage over Robert Milkins.

Ronnie O'Sullivan's conqueror, Ali Carter, awaits the winner in the quarter-finals, which all begin on Tuesday.

