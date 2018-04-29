BBC Sport - Snooker World Championship: Ricky Walden keeps match with Judd Trump in balance
'What a steal!' Stunning Walden pot keeps match in balance
- From the section Snooker
Ricky Walden pots a stunning blue off the cushion to "steal" the 13th frame from Judd Trump, with their World Championship second-round match nicely poised at 8-8.
WATCH MORE: Higgins storms his way into last eight - five best shots
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired