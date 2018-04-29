BBC Sport - Snooker World Championship: Ricky Walden keeps match with Judd Trump in balance

'What a steal!' Stunning Walden pot keeps match in balance

Ricky Walden pots a stunning blue off the cushion to "steal" the 13th frame from Judd Trump, with their World Championship second-round match nicely poised at 8-8.

WATCH MORE: Higgins storms his way into last eight - five best shots

