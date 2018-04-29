BBC Sport - Snooker World Championship: John Higgins storms past Jack Lisowski 13-1 to reach quarter-finals
Higgins storms his way into last eight - five best shots
- From the section Snooker
Four-time world champion John Higgins eases his way into the quarter-finals of the Snooker World Championship beating Jack Lisowski 13-1 in Sheffield.
Watch live coverage of the 2018 World Snooker Championship on the BBC.
Available to UK users only.
