BBC Sport - Snooker World Championship: John Higgins storms past Jack Lisowski 13-1 to reach quarter-finals

Higgins storms his way into last eight - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker

Four-time world champion John Higgins eases his way into the quarter-finals of the Snooker World Championship beating Jack Lisowski 13-1 in Sheffield.

READ MORE: Ding Junhui leads Anthony McGill 8-0, John Higgins through to quarters

Watch live coverage of the 2018 World Snooker Championship on the BBC.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Higgins storms his way into last eight - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

How Celtic won their seventh championship

Video

Bronze's 'wonderful' volley sends Lyon into Champions League final

Video

Wenger appreciates 'classy gesture' from Ferguson & Mourinho

Video

I want Fellaini to stay at Man Utd - Mourinho

Video

Why Gerrard is a 'good fit' for Rangers - MOTD2 Extra

Video

Man City will keep pushing to the end - Guardiola

Video

Moyes confident Hammers will beat drop

Video

Adcocks win gold & defend European title

Video

Five-star Celtic celebrate seventh title

Video

World Cup countdown: Tshabalala's stunner

Video

Wolfsburg 2-0 Chelsea - highlights

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired