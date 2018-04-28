BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship: Mark Williams pulls off another amazing fluke
He's at it again! Williams' incredible under-arm fluke shot
- From the section Snooker
World number seven Mark Williams pulls off another incredible fluke in his second-round match against Robert Milkins, following his 'no-look' shot from the first round at the Crucible.
WATCH MORE: 'One of the best flukes I've sever seen'
Watch live coverage of the 2018 World Snooker Championship on the BBC.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired